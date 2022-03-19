Man charged with 1st-degree murder in 2020 incident in Langford, B.C.

Mounties say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in an incident involving a vehicle crash in Langford, B.C. on Jan. 20, 2020.

Damien Medwedrich, 26, was charged with the crime on Wednesday, according to a statement from the B.C. RCMP.

He is now in custody, with his first court date scheduled for March 31.

The incident saw a single-vehicle crash on Humpback Road in the Mount Wells Regional Park area. A dead man was found inside a crashed car just off the rural road.

Police said at the time that they suspected foul play, and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit launched an investigation.

They subsequently charged Medwedrich with the crime this week. In addition to his murder charge, he is also set to appear in court on March 24 for other charges, including drug trafficking and gun possession.

"While we understand that this update may generate a range of emotions, the family of the victim has requested their privacy be respected," said Cpl. Alex Bérubé.