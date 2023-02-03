Charges approved in catastrophic 2016 White Rock, B.C., fire

Arson charges have been laid against a 24-year-old man in connection with a devastating fire in White Rock, B.C., in 2016 that displaced dozens of people and caused millions of dollars in damages.

Police say seven charges have been approved against James Adrian Dyer of Surrey, B.C.

White Rock RCMP had arrested two men in connection to the fire in July 2021. The suspects were arrested for arson, break and enter and theft, among other offences.

Firefighting efforts affected water supply

On May 15, 2016, a fire quickly overtook an under-construction condo and spread to surrounding occupied residences and businesses in the Five Corners area of White Rock.

The fire displaced more than 100 residents and resulted in millions of dollars in damages, said RCMP.

A boil water advisory was initiated the same day after firefighting efforts to extinguish the fire drained White Rock's water supply.

'Detailed and complex investigation'

RCMP previously told CBC News it was quickly evident the fire was intentionally set but that it would be difficult to prove.

"This was a detailed and complex investigation that involved multiple evidentiary scenes, forensic analysis, the involvement of approximately 120 police and civilian witnesses that held a small piece of the puzzle or contributed to the investigation over the last five years," said White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls.

White Rock Fire Department Chief Phil Lemire previously told CBC News this was the biggest and most catastrophic fire he has seen in his 38-year career.

In a statement, White Rock RCMP said it would not be commenting further now that the case is before the courts.

Dyer will make his first court appearance in Surrey, B.C., provincial court on Feb. 23.