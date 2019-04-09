Man charged over Burnaby mail thefts as RCMP seek another suspect
Suspects allegedly broke into hundreds of mailboxes within several apartment buildings
A man has been charged following several mail thefts that took place at Burnaby apartment buildings in December 2018 and January 2019, RCMP say.
Mark Sarsfield, 31, was arrested by Vancouver police on Jan. 15 and is facing 12 charges, including break and enter, and mail theft. Police say Sarsfield is facing additional charges in relation to other incidents in jurisdictions across the Lower Mainland.
"Our Prolific Offender Suppression Team worked diligently alongside a number of other agencies to assist in locating the suspect," said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar.
In January, investigators said they believed up to five suspects were involved in the thefts.
The suspects would often gain access to the apartment buildings overnight, and — in some cases within minutes — steal the contents of more than 100 mailboxes.
Police say the information gained from the mail would then be used to commit identity theft and fraud.
Outstanding warrant
Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding another suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged mail theft in the city.
Audriana Scott, 29, is described as a white woman, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that may help police find Scott is asked to contact 604-646-9999, or make an anonymous call through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Tips to prevent theft
The Burnaby RCMP encourages the public to heed the following advice to prevent mail theft:
- Pick up your mail daily
- If away for some time, forward your mail or have a neighbour pick it up
- Don't let people you don't recognize as residents enter your building
- If moving, promptly file a change of address with Canada Post
- Report suspicious activity to police
- If you are the victim of mail theft, consider getting a Canadian credit bureau company to put a fraud alert on your credit report
Watch how thieves were able steal large amounts of mail within minutes:
