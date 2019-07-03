Charge approved against on-duty VPD officer in collision that injured bystanders

A Vancouver police officer has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with driving without reasonable consideration after colliding with another police vehicle downtown last year and injuring two pedestrians.

Jose Domingo, a constable with the Vancouver Police Department, was on duty when he crashed into the other police vehicle at the intersection of Smithe and Howe streets on July 29, 2018.

At the time, Vancouver police said the collision and injuries happened while the two marked vehicles were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on.

Two female pedestrians in their 30s and three police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VPD declined to comment on the accident since it's now before the court.

Since police officers and pedestrians were hurt in the collision, the incident was looked into by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the civilian oversight agency for police in B.C. The organization looks into all officer-related incidents where someone is seriously hurt or killed.

Following its probe, the IIO forwarded a review of the crash investigation to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

No charges were approved against the other police officer involved.

Const. Domingo is scheduled to make his first court appearance in August.