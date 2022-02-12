Kelowna woman charged with murder in 2020 incident

A Kelowna, B.C. woman has been charged with second-degree murder more than a year after a suspicious death in the city on Dec. 13, 2020.

Marlena Isnardy, 33, was arrested and charged with the crime on Friday by Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

The incident in Dec. 2020 saw police called to a disturbance at the 1700-block of Highway 33, near the intersection of Hwy 33 and Toovey Road.

When RCMP officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man's body outside a home.

They subsequently deemed the death suspicious and the major crime unit took over the case.

Isnardy is now in custody pending a court trial at a later date.