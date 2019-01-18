A mother accused in the death of her daughter in Langley last summer has had the charge against her upgraded to first degree murder.

Kerryann Lewis was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa.

On Friday, Crown counsel confirmed the charge had been upgraded.

Lewis is scheduled to make an appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 30 for an arraignment hearing.

Police found Rosa dead at her home in an apartment complex near 200 Street and 68 Avenue on July 22.

How she died is still not known.

Aaliyah Rosa’s father Steve, left, and her cousin, aunt and uncle gather around a memorial tree on what would have been her eighth birthday, Jan. 15, 2018. (Rosa family)

At her memorial service last August, people remembered the girl as a lively, lovable child who was confident and headstrong.

It has been a very difficult week for Aaliyah's father. On Tuesday, the day she would have turned eight, her family gathered to remember her at a memorial in her honour.

"We were pleased to be informed today that Aaliyah's accused murderer has had her charges elevated to first degree. These past six months have been unspeakably difficult ," the family said in a statement Friday.

"We'd like to thank IHIT and the Crown counsel for their tireless effort in building the case."