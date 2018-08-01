Charcoal barbecues banned in popular Vancouver parks due to high fire danger

The Vancouver Park Board is taking steps to prevent fires at the city's busiest parks by banning charcoal barbecues.

Bans were announced for Stanley Park, English Bay and Sunset Beach on Monday, with Vanier Park and Kitsilano Beach Park set to be added to the list.

The decision is seen as a preventative step with the fire danger in Vancouver rated as high and with hundreds of thousands of people expected to flood into the city this weekend for the Pride Festival and the Celebration of Light fireworks.

A park board spokesperson said Stanley Park is a particular concern because of the expanse of tinder-dry foliage.

Charcoal barbecues are considered a significant fire risk because users often fail to fully extinguish the briquettes after use or improperly dispose of them.

Propane barbecues are still allowed if the cooking surface is at least 30 centimetres off the ground, but they may be banned in the near future if the high fire-danger rating continues.

Smoking and open flames are also banned in Vancouver parks, playgrounds and sports fields, including beaches and seawalls.

Park rangers will be enforcing the bans.

