Chan family donates $40M to Vancouver Art Gallery

The Chan family has given a gift of $40 million toward the Vancouver Art Gallery's new building.

The gallery says the donation is the largest ever single private donation to an arts and culture organization in B.C. In honour of the "unprecedented" gift, the gallery's new building will be named the Chan Centre for the Visual Arts.

The Vancouver Art Gallery has been raising money for an ambitious new $350 million building project in Larwill Park, featuring a 300,000-square foot building designed by Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron.

A close-up of the proposed new building for the Vancouver Art Gallery, which will be named the Chan Centre for Visual Arts. (Vancouver Art Gallery )

The proposed building will be of wood and glass, and will be designed to have outdoor spaces that are sunny in the summer and protected from rain in the winter.

Today, we're celebrating a major milestone toward the realization of a transformational new building with the announcement of a $40 million lead gift from the Chan Family! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArtMakesUs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArtMakesUs</a> <a href="https://t.co/k2wOtpDPJm">https://t.co/k2wOtpDPJm</a> <a href="https://t.co/Cc2Eb0zgIC">pic.twitter.com/Cc2Eb0zgIC</a> —@VanArtGallery

The gallery has been working to raise $100 million from the private sector, and with the announcement of the Chan family's donation Wednesday, it puts the total funds raised from that sector at $85 million.

The gallery has also secured $50 million from the province, and the donation of the land at Larwill Park from the City of Vancouver.

In a release, the gallery said it will "continue its work with senior levels of government and the private sector to secure the additional funding needed to begin construction."