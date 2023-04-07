Sightings of Chainsaw, the killer whale with a 'cult following,' are causing a buzz in B.C.

A transient orca with a "cult following" among whale watchers thanks to a tell-tale dorsal fin has been spotted near Boundary Pass in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.

Chainsaw, as the male killer whale is known in the whale-watching community, was seen Tuesday morning travelling alongside his mother and another family of orcas.

"He's one of the most famous and popular whales in this population, so when we see him there's a lot of buzz about it," said Erin Gless, executive director of the Pacific Whale Watch Association.

"He has a cult following."

Chainsaw's appearance is the unofficial marker of spring because he only makes a brief appearance around the beginning of April each year. (Sara Hysong-Shimazu/Maya's Legacy)

'We all love him'

Chainsaw gets his name from the jagged edge of his dorsal fin which, like most orcas, is about two metres long.

Gless says researchers aren't sure how the fin got so roughed up, but she says transient killer whales — also known as Bigg's killer whales — eat seals and sea lions and it's not uncommon for their prey to "fight back."

Chainsaw only shows up at this time of year for a week or two, making his arrival an unofficial sign of spring. Gless says his brief appearance makes it all the more special for whale watchers.

"We all love him," she said. "It's just kind of a really cool one to cross off your bucket list if you have an encounter with him."

WATCH | Killer whales hunting in the Juan de Fuca Strait on April 2:

'Super mom' strikes again

Gless says researchers have been studying Chainsaw since he was born so they know he is 45 years old, making him one of the oldest males in his group — though his mother is estimated to be about 10 years older. He's also known to spend a lot of time in the waters of southeast Alaska.

As well as sightings of Chainsaw this past week, whale watchers also spotted the newest member of the region's transient group — a calf that researchers believe might be the seventh offspring of a 35-year-old female.

The newest member of the local population of transient killer whales was also spotted last week. (Tomis Filipovic/Eagle Wing Tours)

"She is a super mom," Gless said, adding that transient killer whales are in the middle of a baby boom.

The Pacific Whale Watching Association is reminding boaters that cetaceans, including killer whales and humpbacks, are starting to make their seaosnal return to the Salish Sea and they should keep their distance.

"If you see a blow, go slow," Gless said. "Give these animals space."