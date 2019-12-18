B.C. RCMP officer facing sexual assault charge suspended with pay

An RCMP constable has been suspended with pay, as he faces a sexual assault charge in Kelowna.

Const. Chad Vance, 49, was posted to the Southeast District General Investigation Section, prior to his suspension, according to an RCMP spokesperson.

Court records show the offence Vance is accused of allegedly took place in July, 2015. Further details of the alleged sexual assault aren't available.

Staff. Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with RCMP E Division said an internal police code of conduct assessment is underway, though it's unclear whether the allegation is related to Vance's investigative duties.

Vance's paid suspension from the force is subject to continual review, according to Shoihet.

Earlier this year, Vance was charged with assault in regards to an incident last summer. That charge was stayed at the direction of the prosecution in November.

The officer's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.