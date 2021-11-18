Explosion at Vancouver Island military base leaves several people injured: spokesperson

An explosion at Canadian Forces Base Comox has injured several people, according to a base spokesperson.

The "significant" blast happened around 9 a.m. PT in an unused barracks building, according to acting public affairs officer Capt. Brad Little.

Fire and rescue crews at the base responded within minutes, said Little.

"We know that we have several people injured, some taken to hospital," he said.

No exact numbers were immediately available, and the cause of the explosion is unknown at present.

My heart goes out to the personnel injured today in the gas explosion at 19 Wing Comox. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEWS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEWS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/19wingcomox?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#19wingcomox</a> —@olsson182

Little said he was in his office across the street when the explosion happened and it was strong enough to cave in part of the office building's ceiling.

He said the blast occurred some distance from where the base's aircraft are situated and there was no damage to aircraft or air field facilities.

Acting Wing Commander Lt-Col. Mike Juilliet spoke to media at approximately 11:30 a.m but did not confirm how many people were injured in the explosion, saying that information would be provided "at a later briefing."

"Our focus right now is on assisting our injured personnel," said Juilliet.

He said the building where the blast occurred was undergoing renovations and was heavily damaged.