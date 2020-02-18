No injuries after small plane crashes near Saanich

A pilot and passenger escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when their small plane crashed in a field near Saanich, B.C.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. in the Blenkinsop Valley, the Saanich Police Department said.

Photos tweeted by the Saanich Fire Department show the Cessna upside down on a rural road near farmland.

@SaanichFire crews on scene of small aircraft crash in rural field in Blenkinsop valley. No reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but initial reports point to a problem with the engine, said Damian Kowalewich, a detective sergeant with the Saanich Police Department.

It's a testament to the pilot's skills that no one was injured, he said.

"Any time that an individual or individuals walk away from a plane crash, then it's a good day," Kowalewich said.

"As disappointing as a plane crash is and how serious it is, I think it's a very, very lucky day for these individuals.

"It's quite the story that nobody was seriously injured."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.