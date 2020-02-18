No injuries after small plane crashes near Saanich
'It's a very, very lucky day for these individuals'
A pilot and passenger escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when their small plane crashed in a field near Saanich, B.C.
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. in the Blenkinsop Valley, the Saanich Police Department said.
Photos tweeted by the Saanich Fire Department show the Cessna upside down on a rural road near farmland.
<a href="https://twitter.com/SaanichFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaanichFire</a> crews on scene of small aircraft crash in rural field in Blenkinsop valley. No reported injuries at this time. <a href="https://t.co/IcpqcbSyhS">pic.twitter.com/IcpqcbSyhS</a>—@SaanichFire
The cause of the crash is not yet known but initial reports point to a problem with the engine, said Damian Kowalewich, a detective sergeant with the Saanich Police Department.
It's a testament to the pilot's skills that no one was injured, he said.
"Any time that an individual or individuals walk away from a plane crash, then it's a good day," Kowalewich said.
"As disappointing as a plane crash is and how serious it is, I think it's a very, very lucky day for these individuals.
"It's quite the story that nobody was seriously injured."
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.
