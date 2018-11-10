Vancouver Aquarium names octopus 'Ceph Rogen' after...you know who

Hollywood comedian and actor. Disembodied transit voice. Octopus.

Seth Rogen has quite the résumé.

The last gig, he scored this week, courtesy of the Vancouver Aquarium, which named its newest Giant Pacific octopus...Ceph Rogen, a play on cephalopod.

The moniker came after a week-long naming contest. The other contenders were Octavia, Luna and Houdini.

Please vote for me to have an octopus named after me at the aquarium I grew up going to. <a href="https://t.co/3axHKAryjo">https://t.co/3axHKAryjo</a> —@Sethrogen

After a couple rounds of voting though, Ceph Rogen garnered more than 90 per cent of the votes.

It really happened. <a href="https://twitter.com/Sethrogen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SethRogen</a>, meet Ceph Rogen.<br><br>Want to make this friendship official and meet your newest 8-armed friend IRL? <a href="https://t.co/W93goetOwp">pic.twitter.com/W93goetOwp</a> —@vanaqua

The Internet cheered, Rogen affirmed his status as Vancouver's poster boy and the Vancouver Aquarium soaked up the limelight.

Remember when?

It felt like just a week ago that Rogen was the voice of TransLink.

In fact, Vancouverites heard his "dulcet tones," as TransLink put it, for three months on buses and the SkyTrain, up until last week.

Rogen's announcements made a lot of transit riders smile. Others, not so much.

<a href="https://twitter.com/TransLink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransLink</a> I implore you to please get rid of the <a href="https://twitter.com/Sethrogen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sethrogen</a> announcements. It got old and annoying after hearing it for the third or fourth time. Now been over 3 months... —@StepJac

At least one detected a pattern.

Why is vancouver so obsessed with Seth Rogen .... pls stop —@chaeIIei

But if there was any Rogen fatigue lingering from his transit stint, the feel-good octopus news seemed to wipe it away.

The one thing that has made me smile as I scroll my Twitter feed (ya know, instead of all of the abject terror.) LONG LIVE CEPH ROGEN! —@Ennuiatthedisco <a href="https://twitter.com/Sethrogen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sethrogen</a> this is the most important story of our time. It made me laugh, and there is not a lot to laugh about as of 11/10/2018. Thank you Ceph Rogen. —@trabopoline

As for that octopus

Ceph is just a baby, but soon he'll be big.

The Giant Pacific octopus is considered the largest octopus species in the world. It can weigh up to 150 pounds or 68 kgs and its arm span stretches up to six metres across.

It also lives up to five years.

That means Seth has plenty of time to meet Ceph. ​And for the Vancouver Aquarium to come up with another wacky name.