CEO placed on leave as B.C. resort promises review of sexist comment

The CEO of B.C.'s Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has been placed on leave while an independent review is conducted into his sexist comments at an industry conference last week.

According to a written statement from board chair Steve Giblin dated Friday, a third-party consulting firm has been brought in to do the review of Vivek Sharma.

The resort, which is not associated with Fairmont Hotels, also posted a statement on social media, describing Sharma's comments as inappropriate.

"Any discrimination is not acceptable and Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is dedicated to creating a inclusive and diverse atmosphere, where people feel safe to work, visit or conduct business with," the statement said.

The move follows public outcry over Sharma's remarks during the opening of the B.C. Tourism and Hospitality Conference in Richmond on March 9.

Sharma asked the women in the room to stand and be honoured for International Women's Day, but then after a round of applause told them to "go clean some rooms and do some dishes," according to people in the audience.

One woman in attendance described the experience as shocking and embarrassing.

Sharma later apologized from the stage in response to the negative audience reaction. Earlier this week, he also issued a public apology and announced he was stepping down from his positions on the boards of the Tourism Industry Association of B.C. and the B.C. Hotel Association.

He has also resigned from the board of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce and the advisory council for Thompson Rivers University's school of business and economics.