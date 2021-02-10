Here are the candidates for mayor, council and school trustees in the Central Okanagan
3 mayors will be elected in the region, along with 24 councillors, 6 school trustees
Residents of four municipalities in the Central Okanagan will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect their mayor, councillors and school trustees.
Three mayors will be elected in total, along with 24 councillors and six school trustees.
Kelowna, along with surrounding communities West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland, have a population of more than 222,000. It is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Canada, according to the latest census data from Statistics Canada.
Unlike candidates in Vancouver, Surrey and other municipalities in the Lower Mainland, candidates running in the Okanagan region mostly run independently.
The District of Lake Country has announced that the following incumbents have won by acclamation after running unchallenged:
- Mayor Blair Ireland.
- Coun. Cara Reed, representing Carr's Landing neighbourhood.
- Coun. Todd McKenzie, representing the Oyama neighbourhood.
- School trustee Amy Geistlinger, representing Lake Country in School District 23.
Here is the list of the candidates for mayor, council and school district trustees.
Kelowna
Mayor candidates:
- Colin Basran (incumbent)
- Tom Dyas
- David Habib
- Glendon Charles Smedley
- Silverado Socrates
Councillor candidates (8 posts):
- Maxine DeHart (incumbent)
- Gail Given (incumbent)
- Charlie Hodge (incumbent)
- Mohini Singh (incumbent)
- Luke Stack (incumbent)
- Loyal Wooldridge (incumbent)
- Susan Ames
- Chris Becenko
- Christopher Bocskei
- Amarit Brar
- Ron Cannan
- Sacheen Collecutt
- Greg Dahms
- Indy Dhial
- Darrin Fiddler
- Bal Grewal
- Daniel Joseph
- James Kay
- Davis Kyle
- Amarjit Lalli
- Gord Lovegrove
- Tom Macauley
- Elaine McMurray
- Ben Norman
- Brian Rogers
- Zach Sawatzky
- Dan Schlossser
- Anthony Shephard
- Peter Truch
- Rick Webber
- Noel Wentworth
- Chris Williams
School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):
- Wayne Broughton (incumbent)
- Julia Fraser (incumbent)
- Lee-Ann Tiede (incumbent)
- Chris Becenko
- Tovey Demman
- Teresa Docksteader
- Chris Fieber
- Val Johnson
- Erika Shepard
West Kelowna
Mayor candidates:
- Gord Milsom (incumbent)
- Andrew Kwaczynski
Councillor candidates (6 posts):
- Rick de Jong (incumbent)
- Jason Friesen (incumbent)
- Stephen Johnston (incumbent)
- Carol Zanon (incumbent)
- Anthony Bastiaanssen
- Tasha Da Silva
- Sylvia Dawn
- Rusty Ensign
- Tom Groat
- John Martin
- Garrett Millsap
- Jasmine Jane Naaykens
- Bryden Winsby
School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):
- Chantelle Desrosiers
- Laurie Bowen
Lake Country
Mayor candidate:
- Blair Ireland (incumbent, acclaimed)
Councillor candidates (6 posts):
- Cara Reed (incumbent, Carr's Landing, acclaimed)
- Todd McKenzie (incumbent, Oyama, acclaimed)
- Bill Scarrow (incumbent, at-large)
- Jerremy Kozub (incumbent, Winfield)
- Michael Lewis (at-large)
- Bib Patel (at-large)
- Tricia Brett (Okanagan Centre)
- Riley Hastings (Okanagan Centre)
- Heather Irvine (Winfield)
School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):
- Amy Geistlinger (incumbent, acclaimed)
Peachland
Mayor candidates:
- Cindy Fortin (incumbent)
- Keith Fielding
- Patrick Van Minsel
Councillor candidates (6 posts):
- Terry Condon (incumbent)
- Pam Cunningham (incumbent)
- Mike Kent (incumbent)
- Kevin Bennett
- Randey Brophy
- David Collins
- Alena Glasman
- Moira Goodman
- Rick Ingram
- Keith Thom
- Rainer Udala
- Nick Walsh
School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):
- Karrie Fehr
- Lisa Guderyan
- Gordon Wiebe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?