Here are the candidates for mayor, council and school trustees in the Central Okanagan

Residents of four municipalities in the Central Okanagan will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to elect their mayor, councillors and school trustees.

Three mayors will be elected in total, along with 24 councillors and six school trustees.

Kelowna, along with surrounding communities West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland, have a population of more than 222,000. It is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Canada, according to the latest census data from Statistics Canada.

Unlike candidates in Vancouver, Surrey and other municipalities in the Lower Mainland, candidates running in the Okanagan region mostly run independently.

The District of Lake Country has announced that the following incumbents have won by acclamation after running unchallenged:

Mayor Blair Ireland.

Coun. Cara Reed, representing Carr's Landing neighbourhood.

Coun. Todd McKenzie, representing the Oyama neighbourhood.

School trustee Amy Geistlinger, representing Lake Country in School District 23.

Here is the list of the candidates for mayor, council and school district trustees.

Kelowna

Mayor candidates:

Colin Basran (incumbent)

Tom Dyas

David Habib

Glendon Charles Smedley

Silverado Socrates

Councillor candidates (8 posts):

Maxine DeHart (incumbent)

Gail Given (incumbent)

Charlie Hodge (incumbent)

Mohini Singh (incumbent)

Luke Stack (incumbent)

Loyal Wooldridge (incumbent)

Susan Ames

Chris Becenko

Christopher Bocskei

Amarit Brar

Ron Cannan

Sacheen Collecutt

Greg Dahms

Indy Dhial

Darrin Fiddler

Bal Grewal

Daniel Joseph

James Kay

Davis Kyle

Amarjit Lalli

Gord Lovegrove

Tom Macauley

Elaine McMurray

Ben Norman

Brian Rogers

Zach Sawatzky

Dan Schlossser

Anthony Shephard

Peter Truch

Rick Webber

Noel Wentworth

Chris Williams

School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):

Wayne Broughton (incumbent)

Julia Fraser (incumbent)

Lee-Ann Tiede (incumbent)

Chris Becenko

Tovey Demman

Teresa Docksteader

Chris Fieber

Val Johnson

Erika Shepard

West Kelowna

West Kelowna will elect one mayor and six councillors. (City of West Kelowna)

Mayor candidates:

Gord Milsom (incumbent)

Andrew Kwaczynski

Councillor candidates (6 posts):

Rick de Jong (incumbent)

Jason Friesen (incumbent)

Stephen Johnston (incumbent)

Carol Zanon (incumbent)

Anthony Bastiaanssen

Tasha Da Silva

Sylvia Dawn

Rusty Ensign

Tom Groat

John Martin

Garrett Millsap

Jasmine Jane Naaykens

Bryden Winsby

School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):

Chantelle Desrosiers

Laurie Bowen

Lake Country

The District of Lake Country's Mayor Blair Ireland and Coun. Cara Reed and Todd McKenzie have been acclaimed after running unchallenged. Residents will now elect four more councillors. (The Lakes Community Association)

Mayor candidate:

Blair Ireland (incumbent, acclaimed)

Councillor candidates (6 posts):

Cara Reed (incumbent, Carr's Landing, acclaimed)

Todd McKenzie (incumbent, Oyama, acclaimed)

Bill Scarrow (incumbent, at-large)

Jerremy Kozub (incumbent, Winfield)

Michael Lewis (at-large)

Bib Patel (at-large)

Tricia Brett (Okanagan Centre)

Riley Hastings (Okanagan Centre)

Heather Irvine (Winfield)

School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):

Amy Geistlinger (incumbent, acclaimed)

Peachland

Peachland will elect one mayor and six councillors. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

Mayor candidates:

Cindy Fortin (incumbent)

Keith Fielding

Patrick Van Minsel

Councillor candidates (6 posts):

Terry Condon (incumbent)

Pam Cunningham (incumbent)

Mike Kent (incumbent)

Kevin Bennett

Randey Brophy

David Collins

Alena Glasman

Moira Goodman

Rick Ingram

Keith Thom

Rainer Udala

Nick Walsh

School District 23 candidates (7 posts in total for Central Okanagan School District):

Karrie Fehr

Lisa Guderyan

Gordon Wiebe