Demand for centralized air conditioning not cooling down, say Realtors

High temperatures in Metro Vancouver look like they're here to stay, and that's driving people's demand for bigger and more permanent solutions to cool down their homes.

Some Realtors say centralized air conditioning in a home used to be considered a luxury for many buyers.

But with summers like this appearing to be the new normal in Metro Vancouver, it's becoming non-negotiable.

"Especially during showings, people always ask about it. It's definitely a selling feature," said Ryan Sidhu, a Realtor and developer in South Surrey and White Rock.

"A lot of people doing renovations or building a new home, they want to accommodate for the different seasons and the different weather we have in the Lower Mainland."

Sidhu both sells and builds new homes with his development company based in South Surrey. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Centralized air conditioning comes with costs

But the cost of cooling doesn't come cheap.

A survey released by BC Hydro last week found that running a central AC unit for nine hours can cost people an extra $300 in electricity costs over the summer.

That's after the cost of installing a system, which can start at around $5,000 and go well into the five-figure range.

Compare that to running a fan, which Hydro said only costs around $6 for the same amount of time.

With high temperatures here to stay, Realtors and contractors expect the demand for centralized air conditioning to stay consistent. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Air conditioning for older homes

It's not just people buying newer homes either.

Those who live in older houses are also wanting to invest in an air conditioning system, and that's keeping some local contractors busy.

"Weather has definitely gotten warmer in the last number of years," said Vern Milani of Milani Plumbing, Drainage & Heating, who said he's been getting consistent demand from people who own homes anywhere from 50 to 80 years old.

"The options and types of air conditioning have increased, so there are additional options for installation."

To help save costs, BC Hydro recommends setting A/C units to 25 C or warmer.

They said costs increase dramatically when the thermostat is lower than 22 degrees.