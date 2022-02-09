B.C. has 4 of Canada's fastest growing metropolitan areas, census data shows

B.C. has four of the five fastest growing census metropolitan areas in Canada in terms of population, the latest census data shows, with significant growth in the number of residents in areas of the southern Interior and Vancouver Island.

According to the data released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, the population of the Kelowna census metropolitan area — including Kelowna and its surrounding municipalities West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland — reached more than 222,000 in 2021, a 14 per cent jump from the last census in 2016.

It's the highest increase in population for a metropolitan area in the country.

The Nanaimo metropolitan census area on Vancouver Island — including Nanaimo and surrounding communities such as Parksville and Qualicum Beach — recorded more than 115,000 residents in 2021, a 10 per cent increase over the last census.

The population of the Kamloops metropolitan area also expanded by 10 per cent, to more than 114,000.

The Chilliwack census metropolitan area recorded an increase of 12.1 per cent from 2016, reaching almost 114,000.

The population of Kamloops census metropolitan area has increased by 10 per cent over the past five years. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

All four areas showed a boost in population growth compared to their rate of increase between 2011 and 2016, which were 8.4 per cent in Kelowna, 8.1 per cent in Chilliwack, seven per cent in Nanaimo and five per cent in Kamloops.

London, Ont., completed the top five of fastest growing metropolitan areas in Canada.





The national census data showed that Canada's population reached almost 37 million in 2021, an increase of 5.2 per cent over the 2016 figure.

Toronto remains the country's most populous municipality, with almost 2.8 million residents, while Vancouver remains the most populous in B.C., with just over 662,000.

Other metropolitan areas in the Okanagan and Vancouver Island have witnessed substantial population growth since 2016.

The Salmon Arm and Vernon areas in North Okanagan recorded a 10 per cent and 9.3 per cent jump, respectively, while the Penticton area in South Okanagan saw a 8.8 per cent jump.

The population of the Greater Victoria area grew by 8 per cent, while the population of the Courtenay area further north on Vancouver Island increased by 9.2 per cent.

The population of the Greater Victoria area has grown by eight per cent since 2016. (Max Lindenthaler / Shutterstock)

The population of the Thompson-Okanagan region as a whole has increased 10.7 per cent over the past five years, while the Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast region recorded a population surge of 8.2 per cent.

Population in the Kootenays region has grown by 6.7 per cent.

The northern B.C. region has seen the lowest population growth rate in the province, at 0.4 per cent.





Prince George, Terrace and Fort St. John are the only three northern B.C. areas that recorded population increases since 2016 — 3.3 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Both the Prince Rupert and Quesnel areas have seen a slight drop in their populations, of less than 0.2 per cent.

More to come.