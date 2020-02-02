Phone services disrupted across B.C., but emergency calls still working
Cell service disruptions reported across Western Canada
Cellphone services, including LTE connection and calls, are interrupted across B.C. and other parts of Western Canada on Saturday.
Rogers Communications' customers reported issues with the cellular network across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. A spokesperson for the company says service was restored mid-afternoon Saturday.
Some Rogers customers continue to report problems and the company says issues may be resolved by restating the phone.
A landslide damaged a fibre cable and caused the outage, according to Rogers.
Some customers with other carriers, including Bell, Telus and Shaw, are also reporting province-wide disruptions. CBC news bureaus are impacted.
B.C.'s 911 service says emergency calls from all carriers are getting through, but it advises people to use landlines when possible.
