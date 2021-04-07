Full cell service coming to B.C.'s Highway of Tears

Improved cellphone service is coming to two highways crossing British Columbia, including the section of remote road known as the Highway of Tears.

The province announced Wednesday the section of Highway 26 between Prince Rupert and Prince George will have full cell service along the length of the route.

Cellphone reception was a critical recommendation in the Highway of Tears Symposium report in 2006, which sought ways to make the isolated road safer, especially for Indigenous women and girls, after decades of disappearances and killings in the area.

Barb Ward-Burkitt, executive director of the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, said the change "serves as an important step of reconciliation and honouring for murdered and missing sisters, daughters, mothers, aunties and their families."

"We must continue to do everything in our power to prevent violence against Indigenous women and girls to ensure they are safe to travel anywhere in our province, but especially between communities along Highway 16," she said in a statement.

The provincial and federal governments partnered with Rogers to have 12 cell towers installed along the highway, covering 252 kilometres of coverage. The governments are giving Rogers a combined $4.5 million to go toward the $11.6-million cost of improving reception.

Premier John Horgan on Wednesday said cost has been a barrier to the province in the past when it came to improving cell range. He said the government needed to partner with a private company like Rogers to bridge the financial gap.

"This improvement in cell service is long overdue," Horgan told CBC's On The Island. "It's not inexpensive to run towers, it's not inexpensive to put broadband and fibre optics in place in rural and remote communities."

Hwy 14 improvements

As part of the same project, service is also being improved on the stretch of Highway 14 between Sooke and Port Renfrew on southern Vancouver Island.

Wireless infrastructure on the winding, 70-kilometre route should be in place by the fall, providing service to local travellers, several Pacheedaht First Nation communities and emergency responders.

"We, like so many emergency responders, have come to rely upon cellular service for voice and data communications. Many online resources enhance our capability and response to people who may be having a life-threatening emergency," said Vickie Weber, senior manager with Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue.

"We are very excited by this announcement and know it will have a significant impact on any search and rescue emergency along this route."