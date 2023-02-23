Death in police cell prompts call for better medical care for intoxicated prisoners

The head of B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has issued a report calling on the government to make sure health professionals are available to all intoxicated prisoners after a man died when he was left to sober up in a police cell.

On April 23, 2022, Comox Valley RCMP arrested a man after he was reported trespassing in someone's yard in Courtenay, on Vancouver Island.

According to the IIO report, police officers said the man appeared to be intoxicated by drugs but was co-operative.

Police transported him to the RCMP detachment in Courtenay, where he was placed in custody for public intoxication. They did not charge him and planned to release him once he was sober.

The report says prisoner logbooks and CCTV footage show the man was checked on regularly and remained conscious and active for nearly eight hours.

Then he was found unconscious, transported to hospital and died the next day.

An autopsy found the man died from complications of acute alcohol withdrawal, with steatosis of the liver (fatty liver disease) also contributing.

The man was an alcoholic who, at the time of his death, had been trying to wean himself off alcohol with the help of medication.

'Raises concerns about how intoxicated prisoners are housed'

In his report, Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald said the involvement of guards and officers was "timely and appropriate" while the man was in their custody, and they didn't commit any offence that led to his death.

But he also said it's not the first time he has seen an intoxicated person die in custody, through no fault of police.

"Although officers met all legal standards," wrote MacDonald, "this case still raises concerns about how intoxicated prisoners are housed generally in British Columbia. Officers and jail guards are not trained medical personnel, and jail cells are not the best place for such prisoners."

He called it an "outdated practice, and proven not to adequately guarantee their safety and health," and pointed out options like sobering centres and having health care professionals on-site are already in place in some parts of B.C.

In calling on the government to make sure these options are available across the province, MacDonald wrote that police should not be responsible for what is ultimately a health-care issue.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says it is looking into the matter.