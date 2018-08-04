How do you win a fireworks competition? Celebration of Light judge answers burning questions

The CBC is shedding some lights — loud, bright lights — on a little-known world.

It's a world full of smoky truths and burning ambitions. Where the stakes are sky high, the competitors are real powder kegs and victory or defeat can happen in a flash.

It is, of course, the world of a competitive fireworks.

While dazzled audiences tend to go home winners every night of Vancouver's Celebration of Light, the event is a competition with only one champion fireworks team.

During the 2018 edition Sweden, South Africa and South Korea are battling for the judges' favour to be crowned this year's victor.

One of judges, former West End Business Improvement Association chair Gary Gohren, explained there's a lot to think about when it comes to deciding a winner.

There's a lot that goes into deciding the winner of the Celebration of Light fireworks festival 1:08

"I like the colours. I like making sure that the show matches the music," Gohren said.

"If they get the full feel, if I start stomping my foot to the music, and getting motivated by the explosions and the lights, then they're on the right track for me."

Each display can earn a possible 100 points and Gohren detailed the six areas judges grade a performance on.

Gary Gohren stands at English Bay, where fireworks will light up the night sky Saturday. (CBC)

Overall artistry is the most important, and where the most points are earned. Originality is another area. Then, four technical areas: size, synching, quality of fireworks and quality of soundtrack.

Judges, he said, will be furiously making notes as they sit centre stage: What unique things happened? Was the timing right? Were the colours good? Is the audience getting involved? Does the crescendo build up? Did the fireworks go off right? Was it unique?

The judges themselves are mostly sponsors of the event like the BIA, but Vancouver Park Board Chair Stuart Mackinnon is also on the panel as is Vancouver Counillor Raymond Louie.

Louie, Gohren added, has 10 years of judging experience which is helpful for him as a first-time judge.

"It's pretty exciting," Gohren said of his opportunity. "We have the best seats in the whole place."

South Korea closes out the 2018 Celebration of Light Saturday night.

With files from Max Haberstroh