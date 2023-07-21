Week-long fireworks celebration over English Bay begins this weekend

Vancouver's annual fireworks show, the Honda Celebration of Light, kicks off this weekend, lighting up the skies over English Bay and drawing thousands of residents and visitors into Vancouver's West End and neighbouring Kits Point.

Over the course of three separate evenings, the competition will be able to watch colourful pyrotechnic displays starting at 10 p.m. PT from:

Australia, on Saturday, July 22.

Mexico, on Wednesday, July 26.

The Phillippines, on Saturday, July 29.

"The annual Celebration of Light is the longest-running, off-shore fireworks competition in the world and one of the largest events in Vancouver," said Mayor Ken Sim.

Various road closures will be in effect and those attending can, as is usual for this event, expect traffic disruptions. The City of Vancouver says taking transit, walking or cycling are the best options for getting around during event days.

For those considering a bike share, Mobi is adding extra docking capacity in English Bay at the Bidwell and Burnaby station location.

On event days, traffic controls will be in effect:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beach Avenue closed from Pacific Street to Davie Street. Burnaby Street from Beach Avenue to Bidwell Street.

5 p.m. to 12 a.m., full road closures Beach Avenue/Pacific Street from Stanley Park to Thurlow Street. Davie Street from Denman Street to Burrard Street. Denman Street from Alberni to Beach Avenue.

Local Traffic Access Points Burnaby Street at Thurlow Street. Nelson Street at Thurlow Street. Denman Street at Alberni Street.



Vehicle access in the West End and Kits Point areas will be limited to residents with a local parking sticker or vehicle registration showing a neighbourhood address.

"To ensure this event remains an enjoyable and safe experience for everyone, we will be working closely with our partners at the Park Board, Vancouver Police Department and Emergency Services," said the mayor.

The city also suggests attendees wear proper attire to protect themselves from hot weather, use a pack-In, pack-out mentality to minimize the use of garbage cans and leave pets at home.