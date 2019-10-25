Development plans have Vancouver community garden looking for a new home

A Vancouver community garden with more than 100 plots needs to find a new spot to put down roots after the city decided to develop the land.

The Cedar Cottage Community Garden, located in East Vancouver underneath the SkyTrain track between the Nanaimo and Commercial-Broadway stations, is a little oasis of green that has been on the spot for just over a decade. A portion of it sits on land leased since 2008 from TransLink, as well as land belonging to the City of Vancouver that was incorporated into the garden in 2010. That portion is now slated for an affordable housing project.

"We recognize that is critical and we are supportive of that," said Andrew Walker, treasurer of the Cedar Cottage Community Garden board of directors. The board understands the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency needs the land and is not resistant to moving, they just want to find a new place to keep their garden growing.

The board has decided the best spot to relocate the 109 plots and 30 fruit trees is John Hendry Park, also known as Trout Lake Park, approximately 200 metres away, but there's no decision yet whether the park board will allow it.

"I couldn't imagine what it would be like without the garden," said board member Yiman Jiang, who said spending time at the plot is a really good way to prevent social isolation for many seniors in the neighbourhood.

The garden also provides produce for a local senior meal program.

Part of the community gardens are on city-owned land that is now slated for affordable housing. The land was previously used by the city during Expo 86. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In a statement, the Vancouver Park Board said they have received a request to relocate the garden to Trout Lake where there is currently no community garden. The Park Board said it is gathering feedback from the community on the park's master plan and anticipates making a decision on the garden by mid-2020.

"The Park Board recognizes the important role community gardens play in allowing residents and community groups access to healthy, local food, as well as providing social and active opportunities," reads the statement.

There are currently 110 community gardens in the City of Vancouver, with 34 operated within parks. Walker and Jiang are hopeful Cedar Cottage will bring the number to 35.

"You don't want to end up living in a city that is just tarmac and housing," said Walker.

The Cedar Cottage Community Garden's lease with the city ends at the end of 2019. The space remaining for the garden, that is leased from TransLink, will have very reduced sunlight after the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency completes its proposed six-storey building.

To hear the complete interview with Andrew Walker and Yiman Jiang see the audio link below: