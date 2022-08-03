Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Police seize 3D-printed 'ghost guns' in B.C. Interior

The Canada Border Services Agency announced that it made two seizures of 3D printed “ghost guns” in the B.C. Interior following an increase in illegally imported firearm parts

2 men are facing charges for their alleged involvement

The Canadian Press ·
Police in B.C. recently seized a number of 3D-printed ghost guns like these found last month in Winnipeg during a police raid. (John Einarson/CBC)

Border officers report so-called "ghost guns'' made from 3D-printed parts have been seized in the B.C. Interior, after international deliveries were intercepted at mail centres in Vancouver and Toronto.

The Canada Border Services Agency says in a statement that officers executed a search warrant in West Kelowna on April 27 in relation to the smuggled firearms parts and discovered a 3D printing machine in the process of printing a handgun frame.

The agency says six completed handgun frames, all without serial numbers, were seized at the property. 

The CBSA says it searched a property in Lumby, B.C., the next day and seized a loaded 9-mm handgun with no serial number, nine non-restricted long guns, a prohibited knife, a stun gun and four canisters of ammunition.

It says the two men arrested during the raids have been released pending further investigation.

In July, a Winnipeg man was arrested and charged with several offences related to manufacturing and trafficking a 3D-printed gun and gun parts. A few months earlier, police in Saskatoon charged a man with manufacturing restricted firearms using components made with a 3-D printer.

It is illegal to make guns or gun frames without a firearms manufacturing licence in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says in a statement that "ghost guns,'' which lack serial numbers, pose a "serious risk'' because they are easy to make and difficult to trace.

Smuggling firearms into Canada is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $500,000 fine.

With files from CBC News

