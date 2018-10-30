New
CBC Vancouver wins 4 Jack Webster Awards
Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home four prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.
Journalists take home awards for investigative, digital, radio reporting
The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.
CBC's winners, announced in the awards ceremony in Vancouver on Monday night, were:
Excellence in Digital Journalism
- Justin McElroy for We've tracked every promise the B.C. NDP made in the last election: Here's where they stand
Best Breaking News Reporting — Radio
- Stephen Quinn, Lee Rosevere, Drew Kerekes, Bridgette Watson, Jake Costello, Yvette Brend, Claudia Goodine, Michelle Eliott, Theresa Duvall, Chris Robinson, Rob Zimmerman, Rafferty Baker and Megan Thomas for CBC Radio One's "The morning Canada bought a pipeline."
Excellence in Science, Technology, Health and Environment Reporting
- Johanna Wagstaffe, Polly Leger, Lee Rosevere and Shiral Tobin for CBC Radio One's 50 Degrees of Change.
Feature/Enterprise Reporting — Radio
- Bal Brach, Stephen Quinn, Lee Rosevere, Matt Parsons and Laura Palmer for CBC Radio One's SOLD!