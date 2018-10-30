Skip to Main Content
CBC Vancouver wins 4 Jack Webster Awards
New

CBC Vancouver wins 4 Jack Webster Awards

Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home four prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.

Journalists take home awards for investigative, digital, radio reporting

CBC News ·
From left: Jack Webster Award winners Stephen Quinn, Justin McElroy, Theresa Duvall, Lee Rosevere, Polly Leger, Shiral Tobin, Michelle Eliott and Johanna Wagstaffe. (CBC)

Journalists with CBC Vancouver have taken home four prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards.

The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.

CBC's winners, announced in the awards ceremony in Vancouver on Monday night, were:

Excellence in Digital Journalism

Best Breaking News Reporting — Radio

  • Stephen Quinn, Lee Rosevere, Drew Kerekes, Bridgette Watson, Jake Costello, Yvette Brend, Claudia Goodine, Michelle Eliott, Theresa Duvall, Chris Robinson, Rob Zimmerman, Rafferty Baker and Megan Thomas for CBC Radio One's "The morning Canada bought a pipeline."

Excellence in Science, Technology, Health and Environment Reporting 

  • Johanna Wagstaffe, Polly Leger, Lee Rosevere and Shiral Tobin for CBC Radio One's 50 Degrees of Change.

Feature/Enterprise Reporting — Radio

  • Bal Brach, Stephen Quinn, Lee Rosevere, Matt Parsons and Laura Palmer for CBC Radio One's SOLD!

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us