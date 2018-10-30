CBC Vancouver wins 4 Jack Webster Awards

Journalists with CBC Vancouver have taken home four prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards.

The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.

CBC's winners, announced in the awards ceremony in Vancouver on Monday night, were:

Excellence in Digital Journalism

Best Breaking News Reporting — Radio

Stephen Quinn, Lee Rosevere, Drew Kerekes, Bridgette Watson, Jake Costello, Yvette Brend, Claudia Goodine, Michelle Eliott, Theresa Duvall, Chris Robinson, Rob Zimmerman, Rafferty Baker and Megan Thomas for CBC Radio One's "The morning Canada bought a pipeline."

Excellence in Science, Technology, Health and Environment Reporting

Johanna Wagstaffe, Polly Leger, Lee Rosevere and Shiral Tobin for CBC Radio One's 50 Degrees of Change.

Feature/Enterprise Reporting — Radio