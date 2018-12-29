A look back at CBC Vancouver's top 12 Facebook videos of 2018

2018 was a memorable year for video.

Animals proved popular (no surprise), as did Kinder Morgan coverage. CBC journalists and eyewitnesses captured heart-pounding moments, quips from politicians and a group dressed up as birds.

Here's a look back at the top videos of the year on CBC Vancouver's Facebook page.

January: Frolicking dolphins

Some lucky ferry passengers in B.C. were treated to the ultimate New Year's Day performance when a fast-moving pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins swam along port side.

February: Trudeau town hall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a rowdy crowd during a town hall in Nanaimo, B.C., where he delivered a spirited defence of his decision to approve the Kinder Morgan pipeline. Trudeau sparred with a number of hecklers, some of who were escorted out by police.

March: WestJet flight gets smoky

It was a scene out of any flier's worst nightmare. A passenger captured smoke filling the cabin of a Westjet flight from Vancouver to Nanaimo, which later underwent an emergency evacuation on the tarmac.

"By the time we landed you almost couldn't see the front row, that's how thick the smoke was," said passenger Robin Thacker.

April: Horgan doesn't mince words

"I don't work for Kinder Morgan. I work for the people of British Columbia." That's what B.C. Premier John Horgan had to say about missing Kinder Morgan's drop-dead May 31 deadline for a government deal on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

May: 1948 floods in B.C.

Seventy years ago, a catastrophic flood nearly swallowed the Fraser Valley, forcing 16,000 people from their homes and leaving a third of the region overwhelmed by dirty water. This archival footage shows the scale of the disaster.

June: Man falls for CRA scam

A Vancouver man became emotional when recounting how he was tricked out of $2,000 by fraudsters posing as RCMP and CRA investigators. "Your heart just sinks because you know you've been scammed," he said.

July: Greenpeace protesters dangle off bridge

Tens of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch live footage of police removing Greenpeace protesters dangling off Vancouver's Ironworkers Memorial Bridge. The protesters were demonstrating against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

August: 'Toot, toot, toot'

Possibly one of the strangest but most delightful scenes captured in Vancouver this year. A group of residents dressed up as birds and paraded around on stilts, all for the city's first international bird festival. "I really do want one to be," said one attendee.

September: Carjacking suspect tries to flee

This gripping eyewitness video captured a Good Samaritan chasing and tackling a man accused of stealing an SUV and crashing into a pedestrian in downtown Vancouver.

October: Vancouver mayoral candidates talk housing

Five of Vancouver's mayoral candidates gathered for a final election debate to talk about the hot-button issue that dominated the civic election: housing. Everything was on the table, from affordability to homelessness to regulating Airbnbs.

November: Electoral reform debate

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson faced off for a debate on electoral reform in B.C. But many people will remember the 30-minute event more for its shouting, non-answers and one-liners.

December: Man rescued at White Rock pier

One man who ended up on the wrong side of a crumbling pier during a catastrophic windstorm that battered B.C.'s South Coast. Oren Perry had to be rescued by helicopter as the winds howled and waves crashed below.