CBC Vancouver takes home 2 Canadian Screen Awards

The news team at CBC Vancouver was awarded two Canadian Screen Awards on Monday.

CBC Vancouver News at 6 anchor Anita Bathe took home the award for best local news anchor, while Belle Puri was named best local reporter.

The annual event, which recognizes excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media, began Monday and will wrap on Sunday, April 10. The week-long affair is organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, with two different awards categories to be presented each day .

Monday's awards ceremony was dedicated to nominees in the broadcast news and documentary and factual categories. Nationally, CBC led the categories with 11 wins.