CBC Vancouver reporter Angela Sterritt nominated for Canadian Screen Award

CBC News has been nominated 29 times in 12 different categories for this year's Canadian Screen Awards.

Among them is CBC Vancouver reporter Angela Sterritt, who has been nominated in the best local reporter category for her 2019 series, Unbroken.

Her stories focused on the fight to keep Indigenous families together in the face of child apprehension and mistrust of the child welfare system in B.C.

You can watch the stories on CBC Vancouver's YouTube page and read them here.

The Canadian Screen Awards gala will be broadcast on CBC from Toronto on Sunday, March 29, with the majority of awards being handed out earlier that week.