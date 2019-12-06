Friday was CBC Vancouver's Open House and Food Bank Day, a day of behind-the-scenes tours and live performances while raising funds for food banks across British Columbia.
Highlights of the day included audience prizes, surprise children's choir performances, and a gingerbread house-building contest between the co-hosts of CBC Vancouver News at 6 Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe.
Co-hosts of CBC Vancouver News at 6, Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe, compete in a gingerbread house-building contest. The crowd voted Bathe as the winner. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) Newsroom tours took place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. By 3 p.m., over 1,800 people had passed through the doors of CBC Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) CBC Vancouver staff showed the public the newsroom and answered questions throughout the day. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) The day started with a live taping of The Early Edition with Stephen Quinn, Amy Bell, and Steven D'Souza. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) The show included live performances and prizes for the audience. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) One of the prizes was spending a day with a Vancouver Police Department police dog. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) Call lines are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect donations from the public. CBC News host Dan Burritt joins the 60 volunteers who take hundreds of calls over the course of the 12-hour day. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) By 3 p.m., over $547,509 was raised for food banks across B.C. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) The tours included a behind-the-scenes look at the meteorologist green screen.. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) ...as well as a chance to stand behind the news desk. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) Co-anchors of CBC Vancouver News at 6, Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe, pose for a selfie with a fan. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) School groups of all ages visited the newsroom throughout the day. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) A visiting children's choir sang on the steps inside the newsroom. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) Donations are still being accepted and call lines are still open until 6 p.m. Friday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.