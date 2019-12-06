Friday was CBC Vancouver's Open House and Food Bank Day, a day of behind-the-scenes tours and live performances while raising funds for food banks across British Columbia.

Highlights of the day included audience prizes, surprise children's choir performances, and a gingerbread house-building contest between the co-hosts of CBC Vancouver News at 6 Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe.

Co-hosts of CBC Vancouver News at 6, Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe, compete in a gingerbread house-building contest. The crowd voted Bathe as the winner. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Newsroom tours took place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. By 3 p.m., over 1,800 people had passed through the doors of CBC Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

CBC Vancouver staff showed the public the newsroom and answered questions throughout the day. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The day started with a live taping of The Early Edition with Stephen Quinn, Amy Bell, and Steven D'Souza. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The show included live performances and prizes for the audience. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

One of the prizes was spending a day with a Vancouver Police Department police dog. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Call lines are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect donations from the public. CBC News host Dan Burritt joins the 60 volunteers who take hundreds of calls over the course of the 12-hour day. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

By 3 p.m., over $547,509 was raised for food banks across B.C. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The tours included a behind-the-scenes look at the meteorologist green screen.. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

...as well as a chance to stand behind the news desk. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Co-anchors of CBC Vancouver News at 6, Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe, pose for a selfie with a fan. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

School groups of all ages visited the newsroom throughout the day. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

A visiting children's choir sang on the steps inside the newsroom. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)