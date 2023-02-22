CBC Vancouver nominated for 3 Canadian Screen Awards

The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards nominees were revealed on Wednesday morning, and CBC Vancouver earned three nominations in the local news category.

Anita Bathe, who hosts CBC Vancouver News at 6, has been nominated for Best News Anchor, Local.

Vancouver-based reporter Michelle Ghoussoub was nominated for Best Local Reporter, for her story on preparing for future climate events in the wake of the wildfire that destroyed Lytton, B.C.

Last, and certainly not least, CBC Vancouver News at 6 was nominated for Best Local Newscast.

How do you fireproof British Columbia? Duration 8:30 With wildfire activity expected to worsen in B.C. in coming years, what is being done to fireproof cities, towns and homes?

"It's a real honour to be recognized for the work our team does in journalism," said Shiral Tobin, director of journalism and programming at CBC British Columbia.

"It's particularly exciting to be recognized in video storytelling awards because we've been really focusing our assignment and priorities around that."

CBC/Radio-Canada has 320 nominations in total this year, including 22 in news and current affairs.

The awards will be presented throughout the week of April 11, culminating in a full-length award show hosted by Samantha Bee on April 16. The broadcast special will air on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem.