Meet the faces of CBC Vancouver News

CBC Vancouver today announces the launch of a new host team for its TV newscast programming, CBC Vancouver News.

Starting Monday, Nov. 19, a collective of fresh and seasoned journalists will bring community issues and news that matter most to British Columbians to the forefront, seven days a week: Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe at 6 p.m., together with senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe; Dan Burritt at 11 p.m.; and Lien Yeung on the weekends.

"CBC is the national public broadcaster and we have a mandate to provide British Columbians with the most trusted and balanced news possible across a variety of platforms — and TV news, especially local news, is still a vital piece," says Johnny Michel, senior managing director, British Columbia and Alberta.

"And with the changing landscape of media and how our audience consumes their news, not only will our host team be visible on TV, but they will also report across a multitude of media channels, from radio to online. These are talented and award-winning journalists who are genuinely passionate about the news and they represent the new CBC Vancouver News."

Mike Killeen, a veteran broadcaster whose journalism career spans more than three decades and two continents, has anchored live coverage of some of British Columbia's most significant issues and events, such as the 2017 provincial election, from the scene of Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson's shooting death, and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. A multiple Jack Webster and RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) awards recipient, he brings to CBC Vancouver News familiarity and breadth of experience locally, nationally and internationally.

"In my house, I grew up watching and listening to the CBC," says Killeen. "The CBC Vancouver newsroom has a long history of producing top-notch, award-winning journalism and I'm absolutely thrilled to now be part of this team. I'm also looking forward to co-hosting at 6 p.m. with an immensely talented journalist, Anita Bathe, covering stories viewers won't see anywhere else, especially those that resonate with our community"

Currently a member of CBC Vancouver's investigative unit, Anita Bathe is responsible for reporting on and delving deeper into issues that impact the community, such as the B.C. wildfires in 2017 and 2018 and Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson's shooting death. Her journalism career started more than 10 years ago in radio and includes several RTNDA, Jack Webster, and BCAB (British Columbia Association of Broadcasters) awards for her reporting on issues that impact the province. She joined CBC Vancouver in 2016.

"The value placed on diversity and community makes me proud to be a part of the public broadcaster," says Bathe. "I look forward to continuing the CBC's long-standing tradition of producing original journalism that holds people to account — in the world we live in today, this is more important than ever. My new co-host Mike Killeen is bringing a wealth of knowledge to our newsroom and together we will continue to tell the stories that matter to the people of British Columbia."

Dan Burritt is a host and producer for CBC Vancouver News and has reported on a wide range of breaking stories, including the ongoing weather and climate events in B.C., the 2018 municipal elections and the Haida Gwaii earthquake in 2012. He has worked the political beat in both radio and TV, providing extensive provincial and federal elections coverage to citizens. He joined CBC Vancouver in 2012.

As CBC Vancouver's senior meteorologist and seismologist, Johanna Wagstaffe covers local, national and international weather and science stories for CBC Vancouver News on weekdays. She joined CBC in 2007 and was recently awarded a Canadian Association of Journalists award for Fault Lines, a podcast examining two hypothetical scenarios involving earthquakes along Canada's West Coast and how individuals and families can prepare.

Lien Yeung is an award-winning multimedia reporter, host and producer. She has covered a range of stories for CBC Vancouver, from the 2017 B.C. wildfires, for which she earned a RTDNA and a Jack Webster award nomination, the Amtrak derailment, to the culinary arts. Her journalism career has taken her from Canada's Pacific Northwest to the Atlantic Coast. She joined the CBC News team in 2013.

The new CBC Vancouver News team premiers Monday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. PST with co-anchors Killeen and Bathe. The newcast will be streamed and archived online.