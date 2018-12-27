CBC's Gloria Macarenko appointed to Order of Canada

CBC's Gloria Macarenko is one of the newest members of the Order of Canada, appointed for her contributions to Canadian broadcasting and for her charitable work.



Macarenko is a longtime CBC News host in Vancouver, and has won numerous journalism awards along the way. She currently the host of three CBC shows, including CBC Radio One's On The Coast.

"There's no higher honour for a civilian in this country and it's just overwhelming," Macarenko said of her latest achievement, which was made public Thursday.

"You really start to think about being a Canadian."

The Order of Canada recognizes outstanding contributions to the nation and is one of the highest honours in the country.

Journalism and charitable contributions

Macarenko got her start in journalism at age 16 in Prince Rupert, where she was born and raised.

She has won several journalism awards since then and is particularly well known for her coverage of the 1998 Swissair Flight 111 crash off the coast of Nova Scotia. She was guest host of The National at the time.

"It was right at the tail end of [the program] and I get the word in my ear that a jetliner has gone off radar, and that's all I can tell the audience," she recalled.

The evening broadcast turned into a 5.5-hour marathon live special that lasted into the early hours of the next morning, with Macarenko updating Canadians on the crash and rescue efforts.

"To be part of such a major news story that has resonated across this country over the past 20 years, it's been amazing," she said.

Beyond her journalism work with CBC, Macarenko has also volunteered and hosted for many local organizations including Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Prince Rupert Foundation, and the Dalai Lama Center for Peace and Education.

"For me, it's beyond just showing up — it's trying to be present to contribute," she said about her charitable work

Macarenko is one of 103 new appointments to the Order of Canada, who also include artists, filmmakers and skiers.