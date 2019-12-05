CBC's Open House and Food Bank day raising money for those in need

CBC Vancouver's annual Open House and Food Bank Day has been raising money for those in need for three decades and on Friday, Dec. 6, total donations over that period could surpass $10 million.

The CBC Vancouver broadcast centre will be open to the public for a day of fundraising to support the thousands of British Columbians who rely on food banks.

Visitors to the centre will get a behind-the-scenes look at the CBC Vancouver newsroom, television and radio studios.

CBC News Vancouver host Dan Burritt shares the desk with a pair of excited guests at Food Bank Day 2017. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

There are opportunities to meet the CBC Vancouver News team and CBC Radio hosts, as well as personalities from CBC Kids.

It is the 33rd year the event has been held, with a record-breaking $823,191 raised in 2018, compared to the first year in 1986 when the total was $462.

The Greater Vancouver food bank distributes around 85,000 pounds of food a week. Much of it is donated but a lot of it, about $1.5 million each year, is also purchased.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Homepage | Live Broadcasts | Tours | Why You Should Give | Across the Province | Incentive Prizes | FAQs