CBC's Karin Larsen inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Twelve B.C. Sports Hall of Fame inductees were announced Thursday at the Surrey Arts Centre — among them the CBC sports broadcaster Karin Larsen, who is also a former Olympian.

"As a sporty girl from Coquitlam, this means the world to me," said Larsen, a two-time World Champion synchronized swimmer with Canada's national team. She also competed at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games.

Larsen was recognized for being among the earliest women working in sports broadcasting in Canada, "helping to blaze a trail for many women who followed."

Of the 12 individuals inducted in this class, Larsen is one of two women.

She has worked with CBC for over 30 years, as an announcer at eight Olympic Games and five Paralympic Games. She has also covered a multitude of sports, including World Championships, the Stanley Cup playoffs, Grey Cup, and Canucks and Lions games.

The 2021 Induction Class also includes the former professional wrestler Gene Kiniski, former Canuck Gino Odjick, and soccer player Dale Mitchell.

"To be joining such a group for me is incredible really, I'm having a hard time finding words," said Larsen.

A formal gala for the induction will be held in June 2022.

The B.C. Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit charitable organization that recognizes achievements in B.C. sports history. They have inducted 416 individuals and 64 teams since 1966.