CBC's Gloria Macarenko receives Order of Canada award at Vancouver luncheon
The long-standing CBC Vancouver host was appointed to the Order, one of Canada's highest honours, in December
CBC's Gloria Macarenko was given one of the country's highest honours this week.
The longtime CBC News host in Vancouver received her Order of Canada award at a luncheon event held downtown on Wednesday, after being appointed to the Order last December.
"There's no higher honour for a civilian in this country and it's just overwhelming," Macarenko said in a previous interview, when the appointments were announced.
"You really start to think about being a Canadian."
Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.
Macarenko, currently the host of three CBC shows including CBC Radio One's On The Coast, was honoured for her contributions to Canadian broadcasting and for her charitable work.
