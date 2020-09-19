CBC's Cathy Browne recognized by Inclusion B.C. for Access Denied column

CBC Vancouver's Cathy Browne is being recognized with an award for her stories about the realities faced by people with intellectual disabilities.

Inclusion B.C. is a federation that helps "enhance the lives of children, youth, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families by building awareness, inspiring action and advancing rights, responsibilities and social justice," according to its website.

On Oct. 5 it will bestow a excellence in media award to Cathy Browne for her regular column, Access Denied, on the Early Edition with Stephen Quinn.

It delves into the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families, as they struggle to access supports and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

My latest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AccessDenied?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AccessDenied</a> segment for <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEarlyEdition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEarlyEdition</a> focuses on how kids with disabilities and complex needs are left behind by the system. Such a joy to have <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCdsouza?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCdsouza</a> join me on air on his last day at <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCVancouver</a> before his <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> gig. <a href="https://t.co/UWi9e1C6fF">https://t.co/UWi9e1C6fF</a> —@CathyBrowne

Inclusion B.C. says Brown's series "has increased public awareness of the unique challenges that COVID-19 presents to individuals with intellectual disabilities and those who are supporting them in these challenging times."

Browne began working at CBC News in Vancouver in September 2019 as part of a program to kick-start the journalism careers of people living with disabilities.