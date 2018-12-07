CBC Vancouver hosted its 32nd annual Open House and Food Bank Day on Friday — a wonderful time of the year for us in the newsroom when we get to swing open the doors and invite the audience in to take a tour of the building and meet hosts, reporters and production crew.

From practising the weather forecast on the green screen to getting a seat at the anchor desk, hundreds of people — young and and old — streamed through our studios to find out how the news is made.

Thanks to your generosity, as of 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, we had raised $665,483 for food banks across the province.

Help us beat last year's record breaking fundraising record of $802,049.

Donations are being accepted through the weekend.Just click on this link.

Before you scroll through this year's highlights, be sure to share your photos with us just use the hashtag #CBCOpenHouse on social media.

CBC Open House and Food Bank Day

Kids react to seeing themselves on TV after they were recorded reading from the teleprompter. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Youngsters prepare for their green screen experience at CBC's 32nd annual Open House and Food Bank Day on Friday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

CBC Vancouver News at 6 co-host Mike Killeen takes donations at the 2018 CBC Open House and Food Bank Day. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Kids react to seeing themselves 'disappear' on the green screen in the studio. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

All day there were live radio broadcasts in front of a studio audience in Studio 700, including a special performance by CBC Radio One's Hot Air host Margaret Gallagher. (Wendy D Photography)

CBC Vancouver senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe posed for pictures with audience members after showing them how she forecasts the weather. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Kids learned about our live breaking news station that is used for local and national programming. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

CBC cameraman Denis Dossman shows people how to read from a teleprompter like a pro. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

North By Northwest weekend radio show host Sheryl MacKay with regular guest June Goldsmith, who has charmed audiences with her knowledge of classical music. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

CBC host Grant Lawrence and Shiral Tobin CBC Vancouver's director of journalism and radio programming, greet people as they come through the newsroom. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)