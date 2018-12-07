Skip to Main Content
CBC's 32nd annual Food Bank Day in pictures
Photos

CBC Vancouver hosted its 32nd annual Open House and Food Bank Day on Friday.

Green screens, meet and greats and $665,483 raised for families in need

Tina Lovgreen · CBC News ·
CBC fans young and old attended this year's open house and food bank day. (WendyDPhotography/CBC)

CBC Vancouver hosted its 32nd annual Open House and Food Bank Day on Friday — a wonderful time of the year for us in the newsroom when we get to swing open the doors and invite the audience in to take a tour of the building and meet hosts, reporters and production crew. 

From practising the weather forecast on the green screen to getting a seat at the anchor desk, hundreds of people — young and and old — streamed through our studios to find out how the news is made. 

Thanks to your generosity, as of 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, we had raised $665,483 for food banks across the province. 

Help us beat last year's record breaking fundraising record of $802,049.

Donations are being accepted through the weekend.Just click on this link.

Before you scroll through this year's highlights, be sure to share your photos with us just use the hashtag #CBCOpenHouse on social media. 

CBC Open House and Food Bank Day

Kids react to seeing themselves on TV after they were recorded reading from the teleprompter. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
Youngsters prepare for their green screen experience at CBC's 32nd annual Open House and Food Bank Day on Friday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
CBC Vancouver News at 6 co-host Mike Killeen takes donations at the 2018 CBC Open House and Food Bank Day. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
Kids react to seeing themselves 'disappear' on the green screen in the studio. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
All day there were live radio broadcasts in front of a studio audience in Studio 700, including a special performance by CBC Radio One's Hot Air host Margaret Gallagher. (Wendy D Photography)
CBC Vancouver senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe posed for pictures with audience members after showing them how she forecasts the weather. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
Kids learned about our live breaking news station that is used for local and national programming. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
CBC cameraman Denis Dossman shows people how to read from a teleprompter like a pro. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
North By Northwest weekend radio show host Sheryl MacKay with regular guest June Goldsmith, who has charmed audiences with her knowledge of classical music. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
CBC host Grant Lawrence and Shiral Tobin CBC Vancouver's director of journalism and radio programming, greet people as they come through the newsroom. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
A huge thanks to CBC radio network producer Anne Penman for her tireless work putting together CBC's Open House and Food Bank Day year after year. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

