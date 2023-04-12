CBC Vancouver's Anita Bathe wins best local news anchor at the Canadian Screen Awards

Anita Bathe, the host of CBC's Vancouver News at 6, took home the award for Best News Anchor, Local, as journalists, filmmakers, and media personnel across the country celebrated the Canadian Screen Awards (CSAs) on Tuesday night.

The annual awards, which run for two weeks, recognize excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media. This year, CBC News teams across the country won a total of five awards.

This is the second consecutive win for Bathe, who won the award for best local anchor in 2022.

"I'm so thankful to work with such an incredible team," said Bathe. "It takes a lot behind the scenes to put together one hour of television every night, and I'm surrounded by some of the best in the business."

Feeling pretty thankful tonight...two years in a row!❤❤ <a href="https://t.co/YUtYVvtrn7">https://t.co/YUtYVvtrn7</a> —@anitabathe

"She understands the value of local news and the importance of getting out into our communities," said Shiral Tobin, director of journalism and programming at CBC British Columbia. "It's wonderful to see her get this recognition, along with the rest of the team."

The CSAs continue each night this week until Friday. Wednesday's awards will feature honours for children's entertainment and animation, as well as lifestyle and reality awards later in the day. Thursday will see winners for digital and immersive media, as well as the cinematic arts.

CBC/Radio-Canada had 320 screen award nominations this year, with 22 of those nominations in CBC News, current affairs and local.

The Canadian Association of Journalists Awards will be held in Vancouver this coming Friday, where CBC News has 21 nominations.