CBC Radio One announces new hosts for North by Northwest and All Points West

New year, new hosts.

Familiar voices are poised to grace the airwaves in early 2023 as new hosts move behind the microphones of two popular CBC Radio One programs.

Starting Jan. 7, 2023, Margaret Gallagher will take the reins of the weekend morning show North by Northwest , while Jason D'Souza will helm Victoria's afternoon show All Points West as of Jan. 16.

At North by Northwest — the province's No. 1 weekend radio show — Gallagher will be engaging audiences across British Columbia on weekend mornings from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. D'Souza will be reaching listeners on southern Vancouver Island from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

"In their own special and unique ways, both Margaret Gallagher and Jason D'Souza have formed deep and genuine connections with their audiences," says Shiral Tobin, director of journalism and programming at CBC British Columbia.

Gallagher, an award-winning reporter and host of CBC Radio One's longest running radio program Hot Air, is replacing longtime host Sheryl MacKay, who is retiring from her role on Dec. 31, 2022.

Sheryl MacKay hosts a special Food Bank Day edition of North by Northwest on Dec. 3, 2021. The longtime host of the province-wide show is retiring at the end of December 2022. (CBC)

Audiences will know Gallagher not only from the jazz show, but also from her regular reporting on the Vancouver radio shows The Early Edition and On The Coast. She is stepping away from her other hosting position and bringing her passion for the arts to morning weekend listeners.

"Hosting North by Northwest is a wonderful opportunity to meet creative people from every corner of the province and to share their stories with British Columbians," said Gallagher.

"I am excited to grow connections with North by Northwest's devoted audience who have made the show a part of their weekend morning routine."

On the other side of the Salish Sea, Victoria listeners will remember producer and host D'Souza from his time spent as the voice of All Points West when a former host was on maternity leave.

After a stint in Ontario hosting Toronto's weekend CBC Radio One morning show, Fresh Air, he is returning to B.C.'s capital full time and the province he has always called home.

"Coming back to Victoria and All Points West allows me to reconnect with my West Coast roots as well as the amazing Island community that relies on CBC Radio to keep them informed," said D'Souza.

"I'm thrilled to return to CBC Victoria's team of smart, curious journalists and to connect with the local community."

Audiences can listen to North by Northwest and All Points West on CBC Radio and CBC Listen , and for more information about CBC British Columbia, visit cbc.ca/bc .

The weekend show offers a range of interviews and performances with creative people across the province. Tuning into All Points West will mean a daily dose of news and current affairs curated from and for the capital region.

Tobin says she is looking forward to hearing both new hosts "continue to tell the stories that will engage, inform and entertain both new and loyal listeners."