CBC Open House and Food Bank day raises $169,578 for those in need

CBC Vancouver's 32st annual Open House and Food Bank Day is officially underway.

The CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre is open to the public for a day of fundraising to support the thousands of British Columbians who rely on food banks.

So far, we've raised $169,578!

Last year, thanks to the generosity of our donors, we surpassed our fundraising record with a total of $802,049.

Be sure to search the hashtag #cbcopenhouse to see social media posts from CBC personalities and fans from the day's events.