CBC Open House and Food Bank day raises $169,578 for those in need
CBC Food Bank Day raised record-breaking $802,049 in 2017
CBC Vancouver's 32st annual Open House and Food Bank Day is officially underway.
The CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre is open to the public for a day of fundraising to support the thousands of British Columbians who rely on food banks.
So far, we've raised $169,578!
Last year, thanks to the generosity of our donors, we surpassed our fundraising record with a total of $802,049.
Be sure to search the hashtag #cbcopenhouse to see social media posts from CBC personalities and fans from the day's events.
It’s Food Bank and Open House Day here <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCVancouver</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAmy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAmy</a> is keeping us updated with donation totals all morning — come on by to 700 Hamilton Street for the live broadcast <a href="https://t.co/oWhnZrjpAd">pic.twitter.com/oWhnZrjpAd</a>—@CBCEarlyEdition
- Food bank director worried as grocery report predicts food price hike
- Surrey's diversity means new challenges for food bank