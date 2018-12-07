Skip to Main Content
CBC Open House and Food Bank day raises $169,578 for those in need
CBC Vancouver is hosting its 32nd annual open house and Food Bank Day today, with live broadcasts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CBC Food Bank Day raised record-breaking $802,049 in 2017

The phones were ringing off the hook for donations to the Food Bank in 2017. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

CBC Vancouver's 32st annual Open House and Food Bank Day is officially underway.

The CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre is open to the public for a day of fundraising to support the thousands of British Columbians who rely on food banks.

So far, we've raised $169,578!

Last year, thanks to the generosity of our donors, we surpassed our fundraising record with a total of $802,049.

Be sure to search the hashtag #cbcopenhouse to see social media posts from CBC personalities and fans from the day's events.

