How 2 Vancouver DJs kept the music going on streaming platforms during the pandemic

A new short film explores how a group of Vancouver DJs turned to online streaming to keep connecting with their audiences and other DJs around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DJs Keep the Music Going was created by Jason Joseph and Ryan Abarintos as part of CBC's Creator Network.

Joseph, the film's main character, whose stage name is DJ Floetic, says the past year has been "an emotional roller coaster" for artists like him.

"As a DJ, it's been, obviously, probably the hardest year I've ever had to go through," he told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"With bars opening, bars closing, not knowing when your fixed income is coming in, it's been tough."

Jason Joseph says online streaming platform Twitch has helped him make connections with fellow DJs around the world during the pandemic.

Abarintos, who goes by DJ Datguyry, says missing out on the social aspect of his craft has had an impact on his mental health.

"You definitely miss out on the feeling of having 200 to 300 people jamming or having a positive effect of what you're putting out there," he told Macarenko.

Joseph says he feels the same.

"Being a DJ, you're naturally a social person," he said. "We actually feed off being around hundreds of people and seeing the reaction of, you know, you play a Celine Dion song or a Michael Jackson song and having people cheer or clap or buy you a round of drinks."

The DJs' solution was to turn to Twitch, an online platform typically used to stream live video games.

While online shows couldn't replicate the human connection of a live audience, Joseph says there were other advantages.

"We were able to actually share our talents not just in our own city, in our own country, but also all over the world."

In the past year, they've connected with other DJs in the U.S., New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan and the Philippines.

It's also helped put the Vancouver DJs on the map.

"I've had promoters actually message me and say, 'You know, once this is over and we're allowed to travel, we want to fly you out,' so there definitely is a silver lining," Joseph said.

