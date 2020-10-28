Vancouver Remembrance Day organizer and former CBC broadcaster Cam Cathcart has died

Cam Cathcart, a former CBC journalist and longtime organizer and master of ceremonies for Vancouver's main Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square has died at age 83.

Cathcart's passing was marked by Mayor Kennedy Stewart, who called it a tremendous loss for the city and the local veteran's community.

"The face of Vancouver's Remembrance Day ceremony, Cam was a passionate, patriotic, and kind man. My thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time," said Stewart.

A former member of the Royal Canadian Artillery, Cathcart moved into broadcasting where his classic baritone voice was put to good use during a 30-year career with CBC radio and television.

As the parliamentary reporter in Ottawa, he covered federal elections, the 1972 Pierre Trudeau minority government and reported internationally, including from the Soviet Union.

His time as Washington correspondent was particularly eventful, with Cathcart reporting on the Watergate scandal, the 1976 presidential election as well as the United Nations.

After returning to Canada, he took on the role of television news director at CBC Toronto, before coming to Vancouver in 1986 to co-host the CBC network show "The Best Years."

Cam Cathcart, left, receives a special Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation in 2019. (Government of Canada)

Post CBC, Cathcart went on to head up the international press centre at the 1994 Victoria Commonwealth Games and worked in media relations and consulting.

Friend Keith Maxwell said he first became aware of Cathcart during Watergate and later came to know him through work with the B.C. Regiment Museum Society.

"He was a great guy, he was very community minded and had lots of energy," said Maxwell. " And he continued to contribute to his community so significantly after an interesting and wonderful career in broadcasting."

Maxwell said Cathcart will be remembered for his great sense of humour and love of storytelling.

"Cam had a lot of stories to tell and he told them very well," he said.

Cathcart has the honorary rank of major in the British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught's Own) and was recognized for his service to the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada and the Canadian Navy during their 100th anniversary celebrations in 2010.

He was recognized in 2019 with a Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation for outstanding volunteer service.