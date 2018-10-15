CBC British Columbia and UBC Okanagan host mayoral debate in Kelowna

It's a busy CBC day in Kelowna ahead of the municipal elections.

CBC British Columbia and the University of British Columbia Okanagan are hosting a mayoral debate Monday with the four mayoral candidates in Kelowna.

"We want to know about them as leaders. We hear so many times when people vote for somebody they say, 'Well, I just don't know if I can trust that person,'" said Josh Pagé, producer for Radio West and the debate.

"It's about who are these people as leaders."

The second half of the debate is open to questions from the audience.

The Kelowna debate will be moderated by Chris Walker, host of Daybreak South on CBC Radio One, and held at UBC Okanagan's University Theatre.

The debate runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT and will broadcast live from the UBC theatre.

Tune in to CBC Radio One, CBC British Columbia's website, or CBC Vancouver's Facebook page for a live broadcast of the debate.

Live remote broadcasts

BC Today, which normally broadcasts from Vancouver, and Radio West will also do live remote broadcasts from the UBC Okanagan campus on debate day.

"In an exciting time like this, it's really good for us to get on the ground and meet people face to face and hear what they think of the election," said Michelle Eliot, the producer and host of BC Today.

"It's crunch time, that's for sure."

Eliot will be on the air from noon until 1:00 p.m. PT, broadcasting from the foyer of UBCO's EME building. Radio West will be there from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

With files from Daybreak South.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

