CBC British Columbia wins 20 awards at 2022 Western Region RTDNA Awards
Awards include overall excellence in digital, data storytelling and breaking news
CBC British Columbia has won 20 awards at the 2022 Western Region RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) Awards.
The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C.
Regional winners go on to be considered in the Best Canadian Local News Awards category at a national event on June 11, 2022. CBC Yukon also won three awards in the Western Region.
The CBC British Columbia regional winners are as follows:
Audio
Best Podcast
Breaking News (Large Market)
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
Excellence in Sound
Excellence in Sports Reporting
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
News - Live Special Events
Opinion
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver - Record Rainfall and Flooding
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
• CBC British Columbia - Flooding in British Columbia
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC British Columbia - We looked at the origins of every public-school name in B.C. Here's what we found
Excellence in Social
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC British Columbia - cbc.ca/bc
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
Feature News (Large Market)
Graphics (Large Market)