CBC British Columbia wins 20 awards at 2022 Western Region RTDNA Awards

CBC British Columbia has won 20 awards at the 2022 Western Region RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C.

Regional winners go on to be considered in the Best Canadian Local News Awards category at a national event on June 11, 2022. CBC Yukon also won three awards in the Western Region.

The CBC British Columbia regional winners are as follows:

Audio

Best Podcast

Beaches and Mountains was named best podcast. (CBC)

Breaking News (Large Market)

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

A wildfire burns on a hill near Osoyoos, B.C., on July 21, 2021. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Excellence in Sound

Excellence in Sports Reporting

The story of a Prince George, B.C.-based wrestler Delta Dawn, who competed in the All Japan pro wrestling circuit in Tokyo, won for best sports reporting.. (Submitted by Dawn Murphy)

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

News - Live Special Events

Opinion

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver - Record Rainfall and Flooding

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

• CBC British Columbia - Flooding in British Columbia



Excellence in Data Storytelling

Excellence in Social

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia - cbc.ca/bc

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

Feature News (Large Market)

Graphics (Large Market)