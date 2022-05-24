Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

CBC British Columbia wins 20 awards at 2022 Western Region RTDNA Awards

The annual awards celebrate the best in British Columbia's journalism, including radio, television and online news.

Awards include overall excellence in digital, data storytelling and breaking news

CBC News ·
CBC British Columbia's feature reporting on efforts to revitalize Vancouver Island's Indigenous languages is among the coverage honoured in this year's 2022 Western Regiona RTDNA awards ceremony. (CBC News)

CBC British Columbia has won 20 awards at the 2022 Western Region RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in journalism in B.C.

Regional winners go on to be considered in the Best Canadian Local News Awards category at a national event on June 11, 2022. CBC Yukon also won three awards in the Western Region.

The CBC British Columbia regional winners are as follows:

Audio

Best Podcast 

Beaches and Mountains was named best podcast. (CBC)

Breaking News (Large Market)

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

A wildfire burns on a hill near Osoyoos, B.C., on July 21, 2021. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Excellence in Sound

Excellence in Sports Reporting

The story of a Prince George, B.C.-based wrestler Delta Dawn, who competed in the All Japan pro wrestling circuit in Tokyo, won for best sports reporting.. (Submitted by Dawn Murphy)

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

News - Live Special Events 

Opinion

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

  • CBC Vancouver - Record Rainfall and Flooding

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)
•    CBC British Columbia - Flooding in British Columbia

Excellence in Data Storytelling

Excellence in Social

 

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Overall Excellence in Digital

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

Feature News (Large Market)

Graphics (Large Market)

