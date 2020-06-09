CBC British Columbia wins 9 national RTDNA awards for radio, digital and social media storytelling
The awards recognize the best of the best in journalism across Canada
CBC British Columbia took home nine national journalism awards for innovative storytelling in radio, digital and social media this year.
The Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations across the country. Winners were announced Tuesday morning.
Breaking News - Digital
For coverage of the homicides in northern B.C. in July 2019.
Continuing Coverage
For coverage of the trial of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, led by reporter Jason Proctor.
Diversity
For coverage of Syrian refugees voting for the first time as Canadian citizens.
Live Special Events - Digital
For coverage of the climate strike in Vancouver in the fall of 2019.
Excellence in Innovation - Multiplatform
For the CBC podcast Killers: J Pod on the brink.
Continuing Coverage - Radio
For Fentanyl Deaths: Do we need a safe supply of drugs?
Excellence in Sound - Radio
For Killers: J Pod on the brink.
Long Feature - Radio
For Jessica's Secret
Live Special Events - Radio
For Despair, Addiction, Poverty: When is enough enough?
