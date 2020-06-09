CBC British Columbia wins 9 national RTDNA awards for radio, digital and social media storytelling

CBC British Columbia took home nine national journalism awards for innovative storytelling in radio, digital and social media this year.

The Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations across the country. Winners were announced Tuesday morning.

Breaking News - Digital

For coverage of the homicides in northern B.C. in July 2019.

Continuing Coverage

For coverage of the trial of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, led by reporter Jason Proctor.

Diversity

For coverage of Syrian refugees voting for the first time as Canadian citizens.

Live Special Events - Digital

For coverage of the climate strike in Vancouver in the fall of 2019.

Excellence in Innovation - Multiplatform

For the CBC podcast Killers: J Pod on the brink.

Continuing Coverage - Radio

For Fentanyl Deaths: Do we need a safe supply of drugs?

Excellence in Sound - Radio

For Killers: J Pod on the brink.

Long Feature - Radio

For Jessica's Secret

Live Special Events - Radio

For Despair, Addiction, Poverty: When is enough enough?