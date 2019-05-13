CBC British Columbia wins 5 national RTDNA awards for radio, digital and social media storytelling
The awards recognize the best of the best in journalism across Canada
CBC British Columbia took home five national journalism awards for innovative storytelling in radio, digital and social media over the weekend.
The Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations across the country.
The awards were handed out at a gala event in Toronto on Saturday.
Best long feature - Radio
The Voice of Sarah Vee, about a popular busker and travelling musician from Nelson, B.C., who died of an overdose, won the Dave Rogers Award for the best long radio feature in the small/medium market category.
Best news program - Radio
CBC Vancouver's afternoon show On The Coast was awarded the Peter Gzowski Award for the best radio news information program.
Mobile for Digital
CBC Victoria won the digital media award in the small/medium market category for its mobile digital work.
Diversity - Digital
The series Pride and Progress about LGBT issues was recognized with the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity in digital.
Excellence in social media - Digital
Walking a Mile in Their Combat Shoes, about B.C. high school students who made a documentary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, took home the award for excellence in social media.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.