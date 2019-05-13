CBC British Columbia wins 5 national RTDNA awards for radio, digital and social media storytelling

CBC British Columbia took home five national journalism awards for innovative storytelling in radio, digital and social media over the weekend.

The Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognizes the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations across the country.

The awards were handed out at a gala event in Toronto on Saturday.

Two of the five RTDNA awards that CBC British Columbia took home over the weekend. (Tamara Baluja/CBC)

Best long feature - Radio

The Voice of Sarah Vee, about a popular busker and travelling musician from Nelson, B.C., who died of an overdose, won the Dave Rogers Award for the best long radio feature in the small/medium market category.

Best news program - Radio

CBC Vancouver's afternoon show On The Coast was awarded the Peter Gzowski Award for the best radio news information program.

Mobile for Digital

CBC Victoria won the digital media award in the small/medium market category for its mobile digital work.

Diversity - Digital

The series Pride and Progress about LGBT issues was recognized with the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity in digital.

Excellence in social media - Digital

Walking a Mile in Their Combat Shoes, about B.C. high school students who made a documentary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, took home the award for excellence in social media.