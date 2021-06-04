Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

CBC British Columbia wins 14 awards at 2021 Canadian RTDNA Awards

CBC British Columbia has won 14 awards at the 2021 Best Canadian Local News RTDNA awards.

Veteran reporter Eric Rankin honoured as representing best in investigative journalism in Western Canada

CBC News ·
CBC Bristish Columbia has won a Canadian Local News RTDNA Award for its live coverage of the Black Lives Matter rally in Vancouver in June 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

CBC British Columbia has won 14 awards at the 2021 Best Canadian Local News RTDNA awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in local journalism in Canada., including radio, television and online news. Finalists for the Best Canadian Local News awards first had to win a regional award. 

In Western Canada, CBC British Columbia reporter Eric Rankin was honoured as "representing the best in investigative journalism and holding power to account, initiating change and leaving a lasting impact."

"Although Eric retired in 2020 it is not said lightly that he has had a major role in journalism in Canada," said RTDNA president Fiona Conway.

Rankin recently retired after a 44-year career in broadcast journalism.

Award-winning reporter Eric Rankin on the job. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The CBC British Columbia winners are as follows:

Audio

Best Podcast

CBC Prince George – They & Us

Breaking News (Large Market)

• CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster

Enterprise

CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

• CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting Our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020

Investigative

CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition

News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash

Top row: Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari, Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshabanoshibi. Middle row: Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani and Hossein (Daniel) Saket, and Zeynab Asadi Lari. Bottom row: Delaram Dadashnejad, Ayeshe Pourghaderi and Fatemah Pasavand. Far right: Ardalan Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and Kamyar Hamidi. (Submitted)

Opinion

CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest

Digital

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George

Continuing Coverage

• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust

News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now