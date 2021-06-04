CBC British Columbia wins 14 awards at 2021 Canadian RTDNA Awards

CBC British Columbia has won 14 awards at the 2021 Best Canadian Local News RTDNA awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in local journalism in Canada., including radio, television and online news. Finalists for the Best Canadian Local News awards first had to win a regional award.

In Western Canada, CBC British Columbia reporter Eric Rankin was honoured as "representing the best in investigative journalism and holding power to account, initiating change and leaving a lasting impact."

"Although Eric retired in 2020 it is not said lightly that he has had a major role in journalism in Canada," said RTDNA president Fiona Conway.

Rankin recently retired after a 44-year career in broadcast journalism.

Award-winning reporter Eric Rankin on the job. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The CBC British Columbia winners are as follows:

Audio

Best Podcast

• CBC Prince George – They & Us

Breaking News (Large Market)

• CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster

Enterprise

• CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

• CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting Our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020

Investigative

• CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition

News – Live Special Events

• CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash

Top row: Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari, Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshabanoshibi. Middle row: Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani and Hossein (Daniel) Saket, and Zeynab Asadi Lari. Bottom row: Delaram Dadashnejad, Ayeshe Pourghaderi and Fatemah Pasavand. Far right: Ardalan Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and Kamyar Hamidi. (Submitted)

Opinion

• CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest

Digital

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

• CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George

Continuing Coverage

• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.

Excellence in Data Storytelling

• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers

Excellence in Social

• CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust

News – Live Special Events

• CBC Vancouver – Black Lives Matter Protests in Vancouver