CBC British Columbia wins 14 awards at 2021 Canadian RTDNA Awards
Veteran reporter Eric Rankin honoured as representing best in investigative journalism in Western Canada
CBC British Columbia has won 14 awards at the 2021 Best Canadian Local News RTDNA awards.
The annual awards celebrate the best in local journalism in Canada., including radio, television and online news. Finalists for the Best Canadian Local News awards first had to win a regional award.
In Western Canada, CBC British Columbia reporter Eric Rankin was honoured as "representing the best in investigative journalism and holding power to account, initiating change and leaving a lasting impact."
"Although Eric retired in 2020 it is not said lightly that he has had a major role in journalism in Canada," said RTDNA president Fiona Conway.
Rankin recently retired after a 44-year career in broadcast journalism.
The CBC British Columbia winners are as follows:
Audio
Best Podcast
• CBC Prince George – They & Us
Breaking News (Large Market)
• CBC Vancouver – Pier Park Fire in New Westminster
Enterprise
• CBC Vancouver – Taking Account of Systemic Racism: Handcuffed at a Bank
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
• CBC Vancouver – When COVID Hit Home: Adapting Our Broadcast from Studio to Kitchen Tables
Excellence in Sports Reporting
• CBC British Columbia – All Native Basketball Tournament Coverage 2020
Investigative
• CBC Vancouver – Access Denied: The Early Edition
News – Live Special Events
• CBC Vancouver – Grieving Together: In Community After the Iran Plane Crash
Opinion
• CBC Kelowna – Kelowna Unmasked: Chris Walker on Misinformation at Kelowna Protest
Digital
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
• CBC Prince George – Deadly Motel Fire in Prince George
Continuing Coverage
• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in B.C.
Excellence in Data Storytelling
• CBC British Columbia – COVID-19 in British Columbia by the Numbers
Excellence in Social
• CBC British Columbia – Being Black in B.C.
Excellence in Sports Reporting
• CBC British Columbia – Brain Trust
News – Live Special Events
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?