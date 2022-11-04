CBC B.C. journalists take home 3 Jack Webster Awards for health, feature reporting

CBC journalists from across British Columbia won three awards at the annual Jack Webster Awards ceremony on Thursday night.

Jack Webster was a legendary journalist in B.C. who became a member of the Order of Canada in 1988.

When he retired in 1986, a foundation was created in his name to honour excellence in journalism in B.C.

Belle Puri, Christian Amundson, Ethan Sawyer, Liam Britten and Fiona Hopewell-Jensen won Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting in TV and video for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on intensive care units , particularly the struggles faced at the Royal Columbian Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C.

Sarah Penton, Christine Coulter, Courtney Dickson and Catherine Hansen took home the award for Excellence in Feature/Enterprise reporting in radio and podcast for their series on how three communities are recovering and rebuilding after the devastating impacts of extreme weather events and climate change.

CBC also won the Excellence in Health Reporting award for coverage of the family doctor shortage in Victoria , for work done by Jean Paetkau, Deborah Wilson, Kathryn Marlow, Madeline Green, Megan Thomas, Robyn Burns, Gregor Craigie, Bridgette Watson, Andrew Kurjata, Sterling Eyford and Rohit Joseph.

Journalists from CBC were also nominated for Excellence in Technology Reporting and a second CBC-produced piece was nominated for Excellence in Feature/Enterprise reporting in radio and podcast.