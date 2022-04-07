CBC British Columbia nominated for 5 Jack Webster Awards

The finalists for the 2022 Jack Webster Awards were announced Tuesday night and CBC is honoured to be recognized among the many outstanding journalists and projects nominated.

The annual awards recognize the best in radio, television, print and online journalism in British Columbia.

CBC's nominations this year include:

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – TV/Video

Belle Puri, Christian Amundson, Ethan Sawyer, CBC Vancouver, for "Inside Royal Columbian Hospital's COVID ICU."

WATCH | Inside the COVID ward at Royal Columbian Hospital:

A look inside Royal Columbian Hospital's COVID ward Duration 5:22 COVID-19 case numbers are going down in B.C. but intensive care units in some hospitals are still overflowing with patients. Our Belle Puri shares a rare look inside Royal Columbian Hospital.

Excellence in Technology Reporting

Michelle Ghoussoub, Gian-Paolo Mendoza, Lily Boisson, Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez, for "How The Technology That Powers Crypto Is Being Used For More Than Money."

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast

Sarah Penton, Christine Coulter, Courtney Dickson, Catherine Hansen, CBC Kelowna, for Floods, Fires And The Future: How 3 Communities Are Moving Forward After Climate Disasters.

Joan Webber, CBC Radio - The Doc Project for Of Towns and Tigers.

LISTEN | Of Towns and Tigers

53:46 Of Towns and Tigers Mark Drysdale loves his lions and wishes his neighbours did too. Instead, his presence in various southern Ontario communities over the past decade has caused quite the uproar. Battles have been waged across Wainfleet, Grand Bend, and most recently Maynooth, Ontario over his roadside zoos for exotic animals. It has led some residents to demand bylaws to prohibit big cats, meanwhile Drysdale insists it is his right to keep them. Doc Project producer Joan Webber tells the tale of these towns and speaks directly to the man who plays fetch with lions and does not appreciate being called "Canada’s Tiger King".

Excellence in Health Reporting

Jean Paetkau, Deborah Wilson, Kathryn Marlow, Madeline Green, Megan Thomas, Robyn Burns, Gregor Craigie, Bridgette Watson, Andrew Kurjata, Sterling Eyford, Rohit Joseph, CBC Victoria for "A Crisis In Care: The Family Doctor Shortage In Greater Victoria."

For a full list of nominees, visit the awards website at jackwebster.com

The winners will be announced during the online Jack Webster Awards ceremony on Nov. 3.