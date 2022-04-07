CBC British Columbia nominated for 5 Jack Webster Awards
Winners will be announced on Nov. 3
The finalists for the 2022 Jack Webster Awards were announced Tuesday night and CBC is honoured to be recognized among the many outstanding journalists and projects nominated.
The annual awards recognize the best in radio, television, print and online journalism in British Columbia.
CBC's nominations this year include:
Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – TV/Video
Belle Puri, Christian Amundson, Ethan Sawyer, CBC Vancouver, for "Inside Royal Columbian Hospital's COVID ICU."
Excellence in Technology Reporting
Michelle Ghoussoub, Gian-Paolo Mendoza, Lily Boisson, Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez, for "How The Technology That Powers Crypto Is Being Used For More Than Money."
Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast
Sarah Penton, Christine Coulter, Courtney Dickson, Catherine Hansen, CBC Kelowna, for Floods, Fires And The Future: How 3 Communities Are Moving Forward After Climate Disasters.
Joan Webber, CBC Radio - The Doc Project for Of Towns and Tigers.
Excellence in Health Reporting
Jean Paetkau, Deborah Wilson, Kathryn Marlow, Madeline Green, Megan Thomas, Robyn Burns, Gregor Craigie, Bridgette Watson, Andrew Kurjata, Sterling Eyford, Rohit Joseph, CBC Victoria for "A Crisis In Care: The Family Doctor Shortage In Greater Victoria."
For a full list of nominees, visit the awards website at jackwebster.com
The winners will be announced during the online Jack Webster Awards ceremony on Nov. 3.