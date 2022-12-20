CBC B.C. takes home 21 regional RTDNA awards
National awards to be presented in October
The regional winners for this year's Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards have been announced, and CBC journalists throughout the province have been recognized for their work.
In total, CBC British Columbia will take home 21 awards, including Best Podcast for Land Back, Excellence in Social and Overall Excellence in Digital.
The regional awards in the West, including Yukon winners, will compete with winners from the Prairies, Central and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards this fall.
CBC's regional RTDNA winners are as follows:
Audio
Best Podcast
● CBC Vancouver - Land Back
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
● CBC Victoria - Saanich Robberies
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
● CBC Kamloops - Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
● CBC Vancouver - The Magic of Marmalade
Feature News (Large Market)
● CBC Vancouver - Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Selling Out Rogers Arena Marks a Cultural Shift in B.C.
News - Live Special Events
● CBC Vancouver - Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods
Opinion
● CBC Kelowna - Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents' Movement in B.C.
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
● CBC British Columbia - Snowed In: Major Snowfall Causes Travel Chaos
Excellence in Data Storytelling
● CBC Vancouver - Why Vancouver City Council is So Inefficient
Excellence in Social
● CBC Vancouver - What We Know About Chelsea Poorman's Disappearance
Excellence in Sports Reporting
● CBC British Columbia - Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside
News - Live Special Events
● CBC British Columbia - B.C. Votes 2022
Opinion
● CBC Vancouver - Parental Guidance: It's Never Been Easier for Your Kids to See Pornography. So, what should you do?
Overall Excellence in Digital
● CBC British Columbia - cbc.ca/bc
Video
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
● CBC Prince Rupert - Container Terminal Crunch Worries North Coast Fishers
Excellence in Sports Reporting
● CBC Kelowna - Fans Push for Larry Kwong's Induction Into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Excellence in Video
● CBC Vancouver - Planet Wonder: Trees
Feature News (Large Market)
● CBC Vancouver - Looking at the Legacy of Joe Fortes, a pioneering figure in B.C.'s Black Community
News - Live Special Events
● CBC Vancouver - Kimberley, B.C. Wins CBC's Best Small Town Bracket
Opinion
● CBC Vancouver - Metro Matters on the 2022 election
Multiplatform
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
● CBC British Columbia - B.C. Votes 2022