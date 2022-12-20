CBC B.C. takes home 21 regional RTDNA awards

The regional winners for this year's Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards have been announced, and CBC journalists throughout the province have been recognized for their work.

In total, CBC British Columbia will take home 21 awards, including Best Podcast for Land Back, Excellence in Social and Overall Excellence in Digital.

The regional awards in the West, including Yukon winners, will compete with winners from the Prairies, Central and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards this fall.

CBC's regional RTDNA winners are as follows:

Audio

Best Podcast

● CBC Vancouver - Land Back

Land Back uncovers land theft in Canada and looks at how Indigenous people are reclaiming their territories, identities and lives. (CBC)

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

● CBC Victoria - Saanich Robberies

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

● CBC Kamloops - Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

● CBC Vancouver - The Magic of Marmalade

Feature News (Large Market)

● CBC Vancouver - Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Selling Out Rogers Arena Marks a Cultural Shift in B.C.

News - Live Special Events

● CBC Vancouver - Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods

Opinion

● CBC Kelowna - Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents' Movement in B.C.

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

● CBC British Columbia - Snowed In: Major Snowfall Causes Travel Chaos

A vehicle clears snow off the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport after a heavy snowfall on Dec. 20, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Excellence in Data Storytelling

● CBC Vancouver - Why Vancouver City Council is So Inefficient

Excellence in Social

● CBC Vancouver - What We Know About Chelsea Poorman's Disappearance

Excellence in Sports Reporting

● CBC British Columbia - Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside

CBC B.C.'s feature story about women on the All My Relations basketball team in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood is one of 38 entries from CBC B.C. nominated for an RTDNA regional award in 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

News - Live Special Events

● CBC British Columbia - B.C. Votes 2022

Opinion

● CBC Vancouver - Parental Guidance: It's Never Been Easier for Your Kids to See Pornography. So, what should you do?

Overall Excellence in Digital

● CBC British Columbia - cbc.ca/bc

Video

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

● CBC Prince Rupert - Container Terminal Crunch Worries North Coast Fishers

Excellence in Sports Reporting

● CBC Kelowna - Fans Push for Larry Kwong's Induction Into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Excellence in Video

● CBC Vancouver - Planet Wonder: Trees

Feature News (Large Market)

● CBC Vancouver - Looking at the Legacy of Joe Fortes, a pioneering figure in B.C.'s Black Community

Vancouver's first lifeguard Joe Fortes died 100 years ago. Duration 4:46 A century after his death, Joe Fortes is being remembered for his commitment to community and kindness as a Black lifeguard in a predominantly white Vancouver.

News - Live Special Events

● CBC Vancouver - Kimberley, B.C. Wins CBC's Best Small Town Bracket

Opinion

● CBC Vancouver - Metro Matters on the 2022 election

Multiplatform

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

● CBC British Columbia - B.C. Votes 2022